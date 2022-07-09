Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.95 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

