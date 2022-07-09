Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -448.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

