Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000.

GTLS stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

