Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $8.50

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Macerich by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

