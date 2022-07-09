Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,931,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 779,877 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

