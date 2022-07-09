Mark Porter Sells 1,434 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total value of $397,174.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $360.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

