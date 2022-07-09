Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE MTDR opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

