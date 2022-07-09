Matrix Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Apple comprises about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.