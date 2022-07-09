Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,545.69.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

