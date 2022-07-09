Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

