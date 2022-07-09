Michael A. Metzger Sells 91,500 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $7.01 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.