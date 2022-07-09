Michael E. Gioja Sells 1,227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 155,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Paychex by 5.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,353,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

