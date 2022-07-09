Michael E. Gioja Sells 1,227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 155,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Paychex by 5.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,353,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
About Paychex (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
