Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,704 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total value of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $314.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.12. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
