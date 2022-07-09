Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,704 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total value of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $314.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.12. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

