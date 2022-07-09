Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52,425 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.