Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,916 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

