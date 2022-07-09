Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

