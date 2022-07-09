Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

