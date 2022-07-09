Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 214,916 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

