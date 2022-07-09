Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.