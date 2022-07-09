Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.