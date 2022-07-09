Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

