ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

