Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Neogen were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

