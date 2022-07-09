Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.12 and a 200 day moving average of $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

