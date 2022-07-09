Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.