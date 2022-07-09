Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

NUE stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

