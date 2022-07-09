Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 446 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

