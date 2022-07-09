Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,676,000 after buying an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 211,941 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,313,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 228,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 169,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,201,000 after buying an additional 133,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

