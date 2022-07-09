Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH opened at $74.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock worth $16,675,159 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.