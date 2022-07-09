Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $446,572,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

