Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,258 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $65,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 126,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,504,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

