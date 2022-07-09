Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

