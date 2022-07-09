Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE opened at $23.87 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

