Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX opened at $72.86 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

