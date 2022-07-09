Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.30.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.