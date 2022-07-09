Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

