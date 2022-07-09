Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

