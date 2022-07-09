Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

