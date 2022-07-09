Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

