Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

