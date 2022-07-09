Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

