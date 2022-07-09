Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

