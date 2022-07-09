Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 185 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.39. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

