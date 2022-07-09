Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 329 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

