Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 350 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.