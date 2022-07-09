Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 537 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,611,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $32,846,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

