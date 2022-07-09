Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.