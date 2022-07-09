Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 82 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $262.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

