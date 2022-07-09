Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 70.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 188.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

