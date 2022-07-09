Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

